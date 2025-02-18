No. 5 Houston visits Arizona State following Freeman’s 21-point game

Houston Cougars (21-4, 13-1 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-13, 3-11 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -11.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts No. 5 Houston after BJ Freeman scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 74-70 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Sun Devils are 5-6 on their home court. Arizona State averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 2-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cougars are 13-1 against Big 12 opponents. Houston is the best team in the Big 12 allowing just 57.3 points per game while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Arizona State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Houston allows. Houston averages 75.2 points per game, 1.0 more than the 74.2 Arizona State gives up.

The Sun Devils and Cougars face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Adam Miller is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

J’wan Roberts is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Cougars. LJ Cryer is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 73.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

