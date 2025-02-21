No. 5 Houston Cougars host No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones (21-5, 12-4 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (22-4, 14-1 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Iowa State takes on No. 5 Houston.

The Cougars have gone 13-1 in home games. Houston is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 75.4 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Cyclones are 12-4 against conference opponents. Iowa State scores 81.3 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Houston makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Iowa State averages 23.7 more points per game (81.3) than Houston allows to opponents (57.6).

The Cougars and Cyclones meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Cougars. J’wan Roberts is averaging 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Keshon Gilbert is averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.