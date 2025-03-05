No. 5 Florida visits No. 7 Alabama after Richard’s 25-point game

Florida Gators (25-4, 12-4 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (23-6, 12-4 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -2.5; over/under is 178.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Florida takes on No. 7 Alabama after Will Richard scored 25 points in Florida’s 89-70 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Crimson Tide are 12-2 on their home court. Alabama has a 22-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Gators are 12-4 in conference games. Florida averages 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game.

Alabama averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Florida gives up. Florida has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is averaging 19.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Gators. Richard is averaging 13.8 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 91.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Gators: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.