No. 4 USC Trojans face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on 14-game win streak

Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-3, 6-3 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (18-1, 8-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC aims to keep its 14-game win streak intact when the Trojans take on Minnesota.

The Trojans are 9-1 in home games. USC scores 83.8 points and has outscored opponents by 29.6 points per game.

The Golden Gophers are 6-3 in conference games. Minnesota is 14-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

USC scores 83.8 points, 28.4 more per game than the 55.4 Minnesota allows. Minnesota has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 34.2% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

The Trojans and Golden Gophers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is scoring 24.8 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 17.4 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amaya Battle is averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 13.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 10-0, averaging 82.0 points, 38.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.