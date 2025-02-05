No. 4 Texas hosts Pierre and No. 24 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (18-5, 5-4 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (22-2, 8-1 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Vanderbilt visits No. 4 Texas after Khamil Pierre scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 76-61 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Longhorns have gone 11-0 in home games. Texas ranks third in the SEC in team defense, allowing 56.4 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Commodores are 5-4 against conference opponents. Vanderbilt is 17-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

Texas makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Vanderbilt averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Texas allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Longhorns. Taylor Jones is averaging 12.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mikayla Blakes is averaging 22.1 points and 2.4 steals for the Commodores. Pierre is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.