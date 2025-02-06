No. 4 Texas hosts Pierre and No. 24 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (18-5, 5-4 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (22-2, 8-1 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Vanderbilt faces No. 4 Texas after Khamil Pierre scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 76-61 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Longhorns have gone 11-0 at home. Texas averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 20-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Commodores are 5-4 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt averages 85.3 points while outscoring opponents by 20.9 points per game.

Texas scores 84.6 points, 20.2 more per game than the 64.4 Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Texas gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is shooting 49.0% and averaging 16.2 points for the Longhorns. Taylor Jones is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Iyana Moore averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Mikayla Blakes is shooting 47.6% and averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.