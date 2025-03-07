No. 4 Tennessee hosts South Carolina following Murray-Boyles’ 24-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (12-18, 2-15 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (24-6, 11-6 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays No. 4 Tennessee after Collin Murray-Boyles scored 24 points in South Carolina’s 73-64 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Volunteers are 15-1 on their home court. Tennessee averages 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 2-15 against SEC opponents. South Carolina averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Tennessee scores 74.5 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 71.3 South Carolina allows. South Carolina averages 8.2 more points per game (70.0) than Tennessee allows to opponents (61.8).

The Volunteers and Gamecocks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is averaging 17.7 points for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Murray-Boyles is averaging 17.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Gamecocks. Jamarii Thomas is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

