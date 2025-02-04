No. 4 Tennessee hosts No. 15 Missouri after Grill’s 20-point game

Missouri Tigers (17-4, 6-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Missouri visits No. 4 Tennessee after Caleb Grill scored 20 points in Missouri’s 88-61 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Volunteers are 12-1 on their home court. Tennessee is the best team in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 58.6 points while holding opponents to 36.1% shooting.

The Tigers are 6-2 in SEC play. Missouri is eighth in the SEC giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Tennessee averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 24.8 more points per game (83.4) than Tennessee allows (58.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is shooting 41.2% and averaging 17.9 points for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tamar Bates is shooting 52.4% and averaging 13.3 points for the Tigers. Mark Mitchell is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

