No. 4 Tennessee hosts Grill and No. 15 Missouri

Missouri Tigers (17-4, 6-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -9.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Missouri visits No. 4 Tennessee after Caleb Grill scored 20 points in Missouri’s 88-61 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Volunteers have gone 12-1 at home. Tennessee ranks fifth in the SEC with 15.6 assists per game led by Zakai Zeigler averaging 7.4.

The Tigers are 6-2 in conference matchups. Missouri scores 83.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.8 points per game.

Tennessee averages 74.5 points, 5.9 more per game than the 68.6 Missouri allows. Missouri averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Tennessee allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeigler is averaging 12.3 points, 7.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Volunteers. Chaz Lanier is averaging 16.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 36.5% over the last 10 games.

Tamar Bates is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Grill is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.