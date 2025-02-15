No. 4 South Carolina hosts No. 7 UConn following Fudd’s 34-point game

UConn Huskies (23-3, 14-0 Big East) at South Carolina Gamecocks (23-2, 11-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UConn visits No. 4 South Carolina after Azzi Fudd scored 34 points in UConn’s 78-40 win over the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Gamecocks are 12-0 in home games. South Carolina averages 81.1 points while outscoring opponents by 25.0 points per game.

The Huskies are 7-2 on the road. UConn averages 21.3 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by Paige Bueckers with 4.4.

South Carolina’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 50.7% clip from the field this season, 16.2 percentage points higher than the 34.5% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Te-Hina Paopao is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sarah Strong is averaging 16.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Huskies. Fudd is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points.

