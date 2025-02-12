No. 4 South Carolina hosts Florida after McGill’s 22-point game

Florida Gators (12-12, 3-7 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (22-2, 10-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits No. 4 South Carolina after Liv McGill scored 22 points in Florida’s 84-66 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gamecocks have gone 11-0 in home games. South Carolina is 16-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Gators are 3-7 in conference games. Florida is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

South Carolina makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Florida averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game South Carolina gives up.

The Gamecocks and Gators face off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Hina Paopao is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 10.3 points. Joyce Edwards is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

McGill is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Gators. Jeriah Warren is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Gators: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

