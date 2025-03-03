No. 4 Houston hosts Kansas after Cryer’s 20-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (19-10, 10-8 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (25-4, 17-1 Big 12)

Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Houston hosts Kansas after LJ Cryer scored 20 points in Houston’s 73-64 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cougars are 15-1 on their home court. Houston leads college basketball allowing just 58.0 points per game while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Jayhawks are 10-8 in conference games. Kansas is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Houston makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Kansas scores 17.8 more points per game (75.8) than Houston allows to opponents (58.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cryer is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.8 points. Milos Uzan is averaging 13.6 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Zeke Mayo is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 14 points. Hunter Dickinson is shooting 53.3% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

