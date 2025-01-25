No. 4 Alabama hosts LSU following Dioubate’s 22-point game

LSU Tigers (12-6, 1-4 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (16-3, 5-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -17; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama hosts LSU after Mouhamed Dioubate scored 22 points in Alabama’s 103-87 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Crimson Tide are 8-1 on their home court. Alabama has a 15-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 1-4 against SEC opponents. LSU ranks ninth in the SEC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Corey Chest averaging 2.5.

Alabama makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). LSU averages 79.7 points per game, 0.9 more than the 78.8 Alabama gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Nelson is averaging 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

Camryn Carter is averaging 17.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Jordan Sears is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 92.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

