No. 3 Texas seeks 25th victory of season in matchup with No. 8 Kentucky

Texas Longhorns (24-2, 10-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-3, 8-2 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Texas will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Longhorns visit the No. 8 Kentucky.

The Wildcats are 12-0 on their home court. Kentucky has a 16-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Longhorns are 10-1 in SEC play. Texas leads the SEC with 43.5 points per game in the paint led by Taylor Jones averaging 9.0.

Kentucky makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Texas has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 13.0 percentage points greater than the 35.3% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The Wildcats and Longhorns meet Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Amoore is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Dazia Lawrence is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madison Booker is shooting 48.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Longhorns. Jones is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

