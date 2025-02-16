No. 3 Texas Longhorns square off against the No. 5 LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers (25-1, 10-1 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (25-2, 11-1 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Texas face the No. 5 LSU.

The Longhorns have gone 13-0 at home. Texas is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 10-1 in conference matchups. LSU is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). LSU has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Lee averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Madison Booker is shooting 44.8% and averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Aneesah Morrow is averaging 18.2 points, 14.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.