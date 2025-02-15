No. 3 Texas hosts No. 5 LSU following Gilbert’s 23-point game

LSU Tigers (25-1, 10-1 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (25-2, 11-1 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU visits No. 3 Texas after Kailyn Gilbert scored 23 points in LSU’s 82-77 victory against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Longhorns have gone 13-0 in home games. Texas is eighth in college basketball averaging 83.4 points and is shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Tigers are 10-1 in conference play. LSU is 17-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

Texas makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). LSU averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 3.7 per game Texas allows.

The Longhorns and Tigers meet Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Jones is averaging 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Longhorns. Shay Holle is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Flau’jae Johnson is shooting 48.2% and averaging 19.6 points for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.