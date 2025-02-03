No. 3 Iowa State visits No. 11 Kansas following Lipsey’s 20-point showing

Iowa State Cyclones (17-4, 8-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (15-6, 6-4 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State visits No. 11 Kansas after Tamin Lipsey scored 20 points in Iowa State’s 80-61 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Jayhawks have gone 10-2 in home games. Kansas ranks third in the Big 12 with 39.0 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 11.3.

The Cyclones are 8-3 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Kansas makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Iowa State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Kansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is averaging 16.4 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Zeke Mayo is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Keshon Gilbert is averaging 15.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.