No. 3 Iowa State takes on Arizona following Jones’ 33-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (17-2, 8-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (13-6, 7-2 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State visits Arizona after Curtis Jones scored 33 points in Iowa State’s 76-61 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats are 9-1 in home games. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 36.6 boards. Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats with 7.8 rebounds.

The Cyclones have gone 8-1 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks sixth in the Big 12 shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Arizona’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Iowa State gives up. Iowa State scores 15.7 more points per game (84.6) than Arizona allows to opponents (68.9).

The Wildcats and Cyclones meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Awaka is averaging 7.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Caleb Love is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 18.6 points for the Cyclones. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.