No. 3 Iowa State and Kansas State square off in conference matchup

Kansas State Wildcats (9-11, 3-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-3, 8-2 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -15.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Big 12 foes No. 3 Iowa State and Kansas State square off on Saturday.

The Cyclones are 11-0 on their home court. Iowa State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 15.6 assists per game led by Keshon Gilbert averaging 4.6.

The Wildcats have gone 3-6 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Iowa State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Iowa State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilbert is averaging 15.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

Brendan Hausen is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12 points. Coleman Hawkins is averaging 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

