No. 25 UConn visits No. 9 Marquette following Mitchell’s 22-point game

UConn Huskies (15-6, 7-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (18-3, 9-1 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Marquette plays No. 25 UConn after Stevie Mitchell scored 22 points in Marquette’s 78-69 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Golden Eagles have gone 11-1 at home. Marquette has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies have gone 7-3 against Big East opponents. UConn has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marquette makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). UConn averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Marquette gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Joplin is averaging 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Ben Gold is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hassan Diarra is averaging 8.8 points, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Solomon Ball is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

