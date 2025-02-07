No. 25 Ole Miss takes on LSU following Murrell’s 24-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (17-6, 6-4 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-10, 1-8 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ole Miss visits LSU after Matthew Murrell scored 24 points in Ole Miss’ 98-84 win against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers have gone 10-3 in home games. LSU is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

The Rebels have gone 6-4 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss ranks fifth in the SEC with 15.7 assists per game led by Jaylen Murray averaging 4.0.

LSU’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 6.3 more points per game (78.6) than LSU allows (72.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Carter is averaging 17 points for the Tigers. Jordan Sears is averaging 12.9 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the last 10 games.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Rebels. Murrell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.