No. 25 Oklahoma State hosts No. 12 Kansas State following Sundell’s 27-point performance

Kansas State Wildcats (22-2, 10-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (18-4, 8-3 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kansas State takes on No. 25 Oklahoma State after Serena Sundell scored 27 points in Kansas State’s 59-50 win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cowgirls are 13-1 in home games. Oklahoma State is fourth in the Big 12 with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Stailee Heard averaging 6.2.

The Wildcats have gone 10-1 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State has a 20-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Oklahoma State makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.1 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). Kansas State scores 23.0 more points per game (81.4) than Oklahoma State gives up (58.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Heard is averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Ayoka Lee is averaging 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Wildcats. Temira Poindexter is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.