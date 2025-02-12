No. 25 Maryland visits Williams and Nebraska

Maryland Terrapins (18-6, 8-5 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays No. 25 Maryland after Brice Williams scored 24 points in Nebraska’s 79-71 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Cornhuskers have gone 10-2 at home. Nebraska is ninth in the Big Ten with 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Juwan Gary averaging 6.8.

The Terrapins are 8-5 in conference play. Maryland averages 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 16.3 points per game.

Nebraska’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Maryland gives up. Maryland has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 19.4 points for the Cornhuskers. Gary is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 14.3 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals. Rodney Rice is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.