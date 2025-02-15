No. 25 Maryland hosts Iowa after Queen’s 24-point outing

Iowa Hawkeyes (14-10, 5-8 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (19-6, 9-5 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Maryland plays Iowa after Derik Queen scored 24 points in Maryland’s 83-75 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Terrapins have gone 14-1 in home games. Maryland is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawkeyes are 5-8 in conference games. Iowa is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Owen Freeman averaging 13.6.

Maryland’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Iowa allows. Iowa averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Maryland allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Terrapins. Queen is averaging 15.7 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games.

Freeman is averaging 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.