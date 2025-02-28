No. 25 BYU hosts West Virginia following Small’s 23-point outing

West Virginia Mountaineers (17-11, 9-9 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (20-8, 11-6 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia takes on No. 25 BYU after Javon Small scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 73-55 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cougars have gone 13-2 at home. BYU ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 6.4.

The Mountaineers are 9-9 in Big 12 play. West Virginia ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tucker DeVries averaging 4.3.

BYU averages 81.1 points, 17.0 more per game than the 64.1 West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than BYU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 15.9 points. Egor Demin is averaging 10.4 points and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Small is scoring 18.4 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Mountaineers. Amani Hansberry is averaging 9.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

