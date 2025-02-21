No. 24 Oklahoma State takes home win streak into matchup with Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (17-9, 8-7 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-5, 11-4 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Oklahoma State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Cowgirls play Colorado.

The Cowgirls have gone 15-1 at home. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 with 14.2 fast break points.

The Buffaloes are 8-7 in conference play. Colorado averages 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Oklahoma State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado scores 9.4 more points per game (68.5) than Oklahoma State allows to opponents (59.1).

The Cowgirls and Buffaloes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Wooten is averaging 7.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Cowgirls. Stailee Heard is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games.

Lior Garzon averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Jade Masogayo is averaging 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.