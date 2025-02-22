No. 24 Oklahoma State plays Colorado, looks for 6th straight home win

Colorado Buffaloes (17-9, 8-7 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-5, 11-4 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowgirls -10.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Oklahoma State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Cowgirls play Colorado.

The Cowgirls are 15-1 on their home court. Oklahoma State has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buffaloes have gone 8-7 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 16.3 assists per game led by Kindyll Wetta averaging 5.4.

Oklahoma State scores 78.0 points, 13.2 more per game than the 64.8 Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Oklahoma State allows.

The Cowgirls and Buffaloes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stailee Heard is scoring 15.8 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging 12.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games.

Jade Masogayo is scoring 12.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Buffaloes. Nyamer Diew is averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

