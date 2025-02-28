No. 24 Mississippi State takes on LSU following Hubbard’s 21-point outing

LSU Tigers (14-14, 3-12 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-9, 7-8 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Mississippi State hosts LSU after Josh Hubbard scored 21 points in Mississippi State’s 111-73 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs are 9-4 on their home court. Mississippi State has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 3-12 against SEC opponents. LSU averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Mississippi State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). LSU averages 75.6 points per game, 2.3 more than the 73.3 Mississippi State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is averaging 17.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. KeShawn Murphy is averaging 14 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

Corey Chest is averaging 6.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Camryn Carter is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

