No. 24 Michigan faces Oregon, looks for 11th straight home win

Oregon Ducks (16-6, 5-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -8.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan hosts Oregon trying to extend its 10-game home winning streak.

The Wolverines have gone 10-0 in home games. Michigan is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ducks have gone 5-6 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon has a 15-6 record against opponents over .500.

Michigan makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Oregon scores 6.1 more points per game (76.4) than Michigan allows to opponents (70.3).

The Wolverines and Ducks meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Goldin is averaging 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Tre Donaldson is averaging 13.6 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Jackson Shelstad is averaging 12.3 points for the Ducks. Nathan Bittle is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Ducks: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

