No. 24 Florida State plays No. 3 Notre Dame after Bowles’ 32-point game

Florida State Seminoles (22-6, 12-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-3, 15-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Florida State visits No. 3 Notre Dame after Sydney Bowles scored 32 points in Florida State’s 73-70 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Fighting Irish have gone 13-0 in home games. Notre Dame leads college basketball with 19.0 fast break points per game.

The Seminoles are 12-4 against ACC opponents. Florida State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Notre Dame makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Florida State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Notre Dame gives up.

The Fighting Irish and Seminoles face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Hidalgo is averaging 24.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.8 steals for the Fighting Irish. Olivia Miles is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ta’Niya Latson is shooting 48.3% and averaging 26.2 points for the Seminoles. Bowles is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.