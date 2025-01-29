No. 23 Vanderbilt visits Florida after Blakes’ 33-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (17-4, 4-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (11-10, 2-5 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Vanderbilt visits Florida after Mikayla Blakes scored 33 points in Vanderbilt’s 66-64 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gators have gone 9-3 at home. Florida averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Commodores are 4-3 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is eighth in college basketball scoring 85.8 points per game while shooting 45.8%.

Florida averages 76.6 points, 13.7 more per game than the 62.9 Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Florida gives up.

The Gators and Commodores face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Gators. Jeriah Warren is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Oliver is averaging 3.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Commodores. Blakes is averaging 21.6 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Commodores: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

