No. 23 Vanderbilt hosts Ole Miss following Blakes’ 53-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (14-6, 5-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (18-4, 5-3 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Vanderbilt plays Ole Miss after Mikayla Blakes scored 53 points in Vanderbilt’s 99-86 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Commodores have gone 12-1 in home games. Vanderbilt has a 16-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rebels are 5-3 in conference games. Ole Miss is ninth in the SEC scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

Vanderbilt averages 86.4 points, 32.8 more per game than the 53.6 Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Oliver is averaging 3.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Commodores. Blakes is averaging 25.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games.

Kirsten Deans averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Madison Scott is averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 85.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

