No. 23 Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Merkviladze and Loyola Marymount

Saint Mary’s Gaels (25-4, 15-1 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (16-13, 8-9 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -13.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount faces No. 23 Saint Mary’s (CA) after Alex Merkviladze scored 21 points in Loyola Marymount’s 93-82 victory against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Lions are 11-5 in home games. Loyola Marymount has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gaels have gone 15-1 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks eighth in the WCC shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

Loyola Marymount averages 70.6 points, 9.7 more per game than the 60.9 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Loyola Marymount allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 13.5 points for the Lions. Will Johnston is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mikey Lewis averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 14.1 points, 7.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

