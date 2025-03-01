No. 23 Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Fallah and Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers (20-10, 10-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (26-4, 16-1 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -12.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits No. 23 Saint Mary’s (CA) after Parsa Fallah scored 24 points in Oregon State’s 74-72 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Gaels have gone 15-1 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) is sixth in the WCC scoring 74.2 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Beavers are 10-7 in conference games. Oregon State ranks second in the WCC shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 16.1 more points per game (76.8) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows (60.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Gaels. Paulius Murauskas is averaging 13.4 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games.

Michael Rataj is averaging 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Beavers. Nate Kingz is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

