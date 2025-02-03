No. 23 Ole Miss hosts No. 12 Kentucky following Pedulla’s 29-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (15-6, 4-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (16-6, 5-4 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ole Miss hosts No. 12 Kentucky after Sean Pedulla scored 29 points in Ole Miss’ 92-82 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Rebels have gone 10-2 in home games. Ole Miss is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 4-4 in SEC play. Kentucky is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ole Miss averages 77.7 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 76.5 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 19.5 more points per game (87.2) than Ole Miss allows (67.7).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedulla is shooting 45.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lamont Butler is averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Otega Oweh is averaging 15.4 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

