No. 23 Michigan State visits No. 12 Ohio State following Gray’s 21-point performance

Michigan State Spartans (20-7, 10-6 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Ohio State faces No. 23 Michigan State after Chance Gray scored 21 points in Ohio State’s 98-46 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Buckeyes are 14-0 on their home court. Ohio State is 21-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Spartans are 10-6 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Ohio State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Michigan State gives up. Michigan State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Ohio State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Gray is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julia Ayrault averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Grace Vanslooten is shooting 60.5% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 12.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.