No. 23 Michigan State plays Minnesota following Hallock’s 29-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (20-9, 8-9 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Michigan State faces Minnesota after Theryn Hallock scored 29 points in Michigan State’s 89-78 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Spartans have gone 12-2 at home. Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Vanslooten averaging 3.2.

The Golden Gophers are 8-9 in Big Ten play. Minnesota scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game.

Michigan State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.9 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.7 per game Michigan State gives up.

The Spartans and Golden Gophers face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanslooten is averaging 15.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Hallock is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Grace Grocholski is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 12.2 points. Amaya Battle is averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

