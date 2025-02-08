No. 23 Illinois visits Minnesota, looks to break road slide

Illinois Fighting Illini (15-8, 7-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-11, 4-8 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Illinois will aim to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Fighting Illini take on Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers have gone 10-5 in home games. Minnesota is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Illini are 7-6 in conference games. Illinois is ninth in college basketball scoring 84.7 points per game while shooting 44.3%.

Minnesota’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Illinois allows. Illinois averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Minnesota allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is shooting 51.0% and averaging 20.1 points for the Golden Gophers. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kasparas Jakucionis is averaging 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Fighting Illini. Kylan Boswell is averaging 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

