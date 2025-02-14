No. 23 Clemson visits Florida State after Lakhin’s 22-point game

Clemson Tigers (20-5, 12-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (15-9, 6-7 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Clemson faces Florida State after Viktor Lakhin scored 22 points in Clemson’s 85-65 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Seminoles have gone 9-3 at home. Florida State is fourth in the ACC with 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Malique Ewin averaging 10.7.

The Tigers are 12-2 against ACC opponents. Clemson is sixth in the ACC with 14.4 assists per game led by Jaeden Zackery averaging 3.3.

Florida State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.4 per game Clemson gives up. Clemson scores 6.7 more points per game (77.6) than Florida State gives up to opponents (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is shooting 43.0% and averaging 18.2 points for the Seminoles. Ewin is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ian Schieffelin is averaging 12.5 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Chase Hunter is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.