No. 22 Texas Tech faces TCU, seeks 5th straight victory

TCU Horned Frogs (10-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4, 6-2 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Texas Tech heads into a matchup with TCU as winners of four straight games.

The Red Raiders have gone 10-2 at home. Texas Tech ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 5.3.

The Horned Frogs are 3-5 against Big 12 opponents. TCU scores 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Texas Tech scores 81.9 points, 14.1 more per game than the 67.8 TCU gives up. TCU has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is averaging 16.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ernest Udeh Jr. is averaging 7.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Horned Frogs. Trazarien White is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

