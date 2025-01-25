No. 22 Missouri Tigers host No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels (15-4, 4-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (15-4, 4-2 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Missouri faces No. 16 Ole Miss.

The Tigers have gone 14-0 at home. Missouri has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Rebels are 4-2 against conference opponents. Ole Miss has a 13-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Missouri averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Missouri allows.

The Tigers and Rebels square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Mitchell is shooting 48.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the Tigers. Tamar Bates is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals for the Rebels. Malik Dia is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.