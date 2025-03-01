No. 22 Creighton and Villanova square off for conference showdown

Villanova Wildcats (17-12, 11-6 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (23-5, 15-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasmine Bascoe and Villanova take on Lauren Jensen and No. 22 Creighton in Big East action Sunday.

The Bluejays are 10-1 on their home court. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mallory Brake averaging 1.7.

The Wildcats have gone 11-6 against Big East opponents. Villanova is fifth in the Big East scoring 27.1 points per game in the paint led by Denae Carter averaging 4.0.

Creighton averages 73.0 points, 9.3 more per game than the 63.7 Villanova allows. Villanova averages 63.7 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 64.1 Creighton allows.

The Bluejays and Wildcats match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jensen is averaging 17.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Bluejays. Morgan Maly is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Bascoe is averaging 15.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 61.0 points, 24.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.