No. 22 Arizona hosts Madsen and Utah

Utah Utes (15-12, 7-9 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (18-9, 12-5 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits No. 22 Arizona after Gabe Madsen scored 23 points in Utah’s 76-72 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Wildcats have gone 11-3 at home. Arizona is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Utes are 7-9 against Big 12 opponents. Utah ranks seventh in college basketball with 17.9 assists per game led by Miro Little averaging 3.4.

Arizona’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Utah gives up. Utah averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Arizona allows.

The Wildcats and Utes meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.2 points and 3.4 assists. KJ Lewis is averaging 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Madsen is shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 15.8 points. Ezra Ausar is shooting 52.3% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.