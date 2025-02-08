No. 21 Wisconsin visits Dix and Iowa

Wisconsin Badgers (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-9, 4-7 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -5.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts No. 21 Wisconsin after Josh Dix scored 27 points in Iowa’s 90-81 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Hawkeyes are 11-3 on their home court. Iowa is third in the Big Ten with 37.2 points per game in the paint led by Owen Freeman averaging 13.6.

The Badgers are 8-4 against conference opponents. Wisconsin ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Steven Crowl averaging 5.7.

Iowa makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Wisconsin averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Harding is averaging 9.1 points, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Max Klesmit is averaging 10.2 points for the Badgers. John Tonje is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 82.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

