No. 21 Oklahoma State takes on Cincinnati following Heard’s 26-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (15-11, 7-9 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (22-5, 12-4 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Oklahoma State faces Cincinnati after Stailee Heard scored 26 points in Oklahoma State’s 82-65 win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cowgirls have gone 16-1 at home. Oklahoma State ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Heard averaging 6.9.

The Bearcats are 7-9 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati is second in the Big 12 with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jillian Hayes averaging 3.8.

Oklahoma State scores 78.2 points, 12.7 more per game than the 65.5 Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati has shot at a 36.8% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

The Cowgirls and Bearcats match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 14 points. Heard is averaging 18.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Hayes is averaging 15.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bearcats. Tineya Hylton is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.