No. 21 Missouri visits Georgia following Mitchell’s 25-point showing

Missouri Tigers (18-6, 7-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-9, 4-8 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Missouri visits Georgia after Mark Mitchell scored 25 points in Missouri’s 82-58 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Bulldogs are 13-2 in home games. Georgia is fourth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Tigers are 7-4 in SEC play. Missouri is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Missouri averages 15.0 more points per game (82.4) than Georgia gives up to opponents (67.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is averaging 15 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tamar Bates is averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Caleb Grill is averaging 14 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.