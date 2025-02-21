No. 21 Mississippi State visits Oklahoma following Fears’ 22-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-7, 7-6 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (16-10, 3-10 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma takes on No. 21 Mississippi State after Jeremiah Fears scored 22 points in Oklahoma’s 85-63 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Sooners have gone 10-4 in home games. Oklahoma averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 in SEC play. Mississippi State has a 17-7 record against opponents above .500.

Oklahoma’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The Sooners and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalon Moore is averaging 17 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Sooners. Fears is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Hubbard is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17.7 points and 3.3 assists. KeShawn Murphy is shooting 61.0% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.