No. 21 Cal visits Louisville, looks for 20th victory of season

California Golden Bears (19-4, 7-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (15-7, 8-3 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Cal will try to earn its 20th win of the season when the Golden Bears visit the Louisville.

The Cardinals have gone 6-3 at home. Louisville is fourth in the ACC with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nyla Harris averaging 3.1.

The Golden Bears have gone 7-3 against ACC opponents. Cal has a 16-4 record against opponents over .500.

Louisville averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Cal allows. Cal has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is averaging 13.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Cardinals. Jayda Curry is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ioanna Krimili is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Golden Bears. Marta Suarez is averaging 12.0 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Golden Bears: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

