No. 21 Cal takes on Louisville, aims for 20th victory of season

California Golden Bears (19-4, 7-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (15-7, 8-3 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Cal will try to earn its 20th win this season when the Golden Bears play the Louisville.

The Cardinals are 6-3 in home games. Louisville is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Bears are 7-3 against ACC opponents. Cal is seventh in the ACC scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

Louisville averages 73.2 points, 11.4 more per game than the 61.8 Cal gives up. Cal averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Louisville gives up.

The Cardinals and Golden Bears match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Leah Williams is averaging 6.3 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Tajianna Roberts is averaging 13.2 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Ioanna Krimili averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Marta Suarez is shooting 49.5% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Golden Bears: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.