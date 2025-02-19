No. 20 Maryland hosts USC following Gillespie’s 26-point game

USC Trojans (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (20-6, 10-5 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Maryland plays USC after Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 26 points in Maryland’s 101-75 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Terrapins are 15-1 on their home court. Maryland is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trojans are 6-8 against Big Ten opponents. USC averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Maryland scores 83.5 points, 10.6 more per game than the 72.9 USC gives up. USC has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

The Terrapins and Trojans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Terrapins. Rodney Rice is averaging 16.2 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Chibuzo Agbo is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 12.1 points. Wesley Yates III is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.